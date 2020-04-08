MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) announced Wednesday that Minnesota will be one of the first states to make $600 additional compensation payments to people receiving unemployment benefits.
DEED received final guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor, and the payments were authorized by Congress in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) — which was signed into law on March 27, 2020.
“As soon as the CARES Act became law, our team at DEED got to work putting the technology in place to support these payments and ensure that we were ready to get the money to Minnesotans in need,” said Commissioner Steve Grove. “With a record number of unemployment applications, we know this is an uncertain and challenging time for many. It was critical that we act swiftly and provide this additional compensation without delay.”
All individuals who are currently receiving Minnesota unemployment benefits will qualify for the $600 additional compensation and will continue to receive their regular unemployment benefit.
DEED says this is what Minnesotans need to know:
- The first week for which you can get the additional $600 is the week beginning March 29.
- You could request the week of March 29 on or after April 5. If you already requested payment for that week, you will get the $600 payment automatically.
- You do not need to contact DEED to get the additional $600. DEED will automatically process the additional $600 payment after you request benefits for the week of March 29 (and every week after that you are eligible).
- You will not see the $600 payment on your online unemployment account. You will only see it on your bank account or your unemployment debit card statement.
- Payments may take a few days to reach your bank/debit card.
- DEED is the state’s principal economic development agency, promoting business recruitment, expansion and retention, workforce development, international trade and community development.
You must log in to post a comment.