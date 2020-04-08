COVID-19 In MN:Click here for the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines from Wednesday, April 8, 2020
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — MSP International Airport on Wednesday announced that Frontier Airlines is moving to Terminal 2 starting next week.

The airline will be moving operations to Terminal 2 on April 15 and will begin operations there on April 16. Travelers can learn more about the move here.

