MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — MSP International Airport on Wednesday announced that Frontier Airlines is moving to Terminal 2 starting next week.
Frontier Airlines is moving to MSP's Terminal 2 on April 15 and will begin operations there on April 16. Travelers departing MSP on Frontier before April 15 and arriving back after that date should take note. You will be departing from Terminal 1 and arriving at Terminal 2. pic.twitter.com/GfkgMlhMan
— MSP Airport (@mspairport) April 8, 2020
The airline will be moving operations to Terminal 2 on April 15 and will begin operations there on April 16. Travelers can learn more about the move here.
