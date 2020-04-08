Freddie Gillespie Talks 'Devastating' End To NCAA Season, Training For NBA During PandemicMike Max talks to former East Ridge High School basketball star Freddie Gillespie about missing out on this year's NCAA Tournament, and training for the NBA during the pandemic.

'I Won't Forgive Glen... I Don't Do Business With Snakes': Kevin Garnett Rebukes Timberwolves Owner Glen TaylorHis No. 5 jersey number is expected to be retired by the Boston Celtics in the upcoming NBA season, however, there are not currently any plans for it to to be hung in the rafters at Target Center any time soon.

Coronavirus In Minnesota: Minnesota Wild To Host American Red Cross Blood Drive At Xcel Energy CenterFor their blood donation, each donor will received an autographed Mikko Koivu canvas, an autographed Zach Parise canvas, a $20 Hockey Lodge gift card, a custom Minnesota Wild and Michelob Golden Light beer glass, and some snacks and refreshments from Jack Link's and Coca-Cola.

Coronavirus In Minnesota: Montevideo Embraces 'Be The Light' InitiativeHundreds of schools are leaving the lights on at football and baseball stadiums, even with their seasons on hold, as part of the "Be The Light Minnesota" initiative.