MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Some gas stations around Minnesota are selling gas for the lowest prices seen in decades.
According to GasBuddy.com, the lowest price of gas in the state on Thursday is $0.78 a gallon in Lake City, Minnesota. Red Wing is not too far behind with $0.84 a gallon at one gas station.
For some perspective, the Minnesota Historical Society has pictures from 1979 showing similar gas prices in West St. Paul.
In Minneapolis, the lowest gas price is going for $1.49 on Thursday.
Demand for gas has dramatically decreased since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
In Minnesota, traffic levels remain significantly lower than this period last year, resulting in early starts for some MnDOT road construction projects.
The Minnesota State Patrol, however, says it has noticed more speeding and aggressive drivers during the stay-at-home order and has advised motorists to continue safe driving habits.
