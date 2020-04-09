Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota United is partnering with Allina Health to host a blood drive at Allianz Field.
The drive, which is held in association with the Red Cross, will be on April 23 and 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will take place in the Stadium Club and open to approximately 90 donors each day.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Red Cross has adjusted their protocols; pre-registration is required, and waiting areas will be staggered to comply with social distancing protocols. All donation stations will be spaced apart and sanitized after each use.
In addition to the blood drive, MNUFC and Allina Health will be collecting hand-sewn masks and PPE.
You can register for the drive here, or download the Red Cross blood donor app and use the code “MNUFC.”
