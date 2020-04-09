MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Dental offices across Minnesota and Wisconsin are closed due to COVID-19, but Dr. David Upgaard of Nicollet Dental Arts has some tips for keeping your teeth in shape.

Upgaard said not to worry too much about waiting for an appointment. Most patients will be fine; it just means the first visit after the COVID-19 pandemic might just be a little more tedious.

“By the time they get in, there may be more inflammation, gums bleeding, may be a little more red. The hygenist may have to work harder, but no imminent danger to the teeth,” said Upgaard.

He said brushing is key, but his other piece of advice is the one people don’t tend to follow.

“My whole 34 years of dentistry I have been cajoling and begging and pleading with patients to floss,” he said.

Even though cleanings have stopped, dentists are required to respond to calls and open for emergencies.

“Any swelling, you have to talk to somebody about that. Any pain, that is again worth a call,” said Upgaard.

If in doubt, he recommended giving your dentist a call; even though dental offices are closed, the phone lines are open. Upgaard says it is extra important that people with underlying issues call right away if they have dental problems.

“Our biggest concerns are life-threatening infections,” said Upgaard.

Offices are screening patients for COVID-19 before anyone comes into the office.