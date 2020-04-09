Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis police officer shot and killed a dog Thursday morning after it reportedly bit a man on the city’s north side.
The Minneapolis Police Department says a call of a man bit came in around 7:30 a.m., and officers responded to the 3700 block of Bryant Avenue North. Police found the dog at the scene, and it charged them.
One officer then shot and killed the dog.
The man bit by the dog was evaluated by medics and later went to the hospital. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police say.
