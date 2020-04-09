Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say a person is dead after being shot Thursday night in the Ventura Village neighborhood.
Officers were called to the 2200 block of 13th Avenue South at about 9 p.m. on a report of shots fire, but they didn’t find anyone at the scene.
Soon after, police were notified of a gunshot wound victim who showed up at a local hospital, whom they believe was connected to the shooting. The victim later died at the hospital. Police say they were not cooperative with investigators before their death.
The investigation is on-going.
