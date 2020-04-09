Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Drivers in central and northwestern Minnesota are advised to beware of slippery roads following overnight snow.
The Minnesota State Patrol says troopers responded to numerous crashes Thursday morning on Interstate 94. It’s unclear if any of the crashes involved serious injuries or fatalities.
Sgt. Jesse Grabow urged motorists to slow down and wear their seat belts if traveling in areas that saw overnight snow.
According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, numerous roads in northwestern Minnesota are partially or completely covered with snow.
