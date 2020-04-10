Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Edina Art Fair, a yearly herald of spring in the Twin Cities, has been pushed back to August due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fair officials announced the postponement Friday, saying that they made the decision to ensure the safety of artists, vendors and guests.
The new dates for the fair are Aug. 21-23. It was originally scheduled for June.
