MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One of the latest to die from COVID-19 is a 38-year-old dad, brother, uncle and son. Josh Pearson’s mom told us his symptoms came on fast and by the time a hospital agreed to see him, it was too late.

Within days of feeling sick, Josh reached out for help. His family says his health care provider told him to stay home, stay isolated and to get better.

“Well a few days later he wasn’t better. He called me to say he needed to go to the hospital,” Julie Pearson-Cubus said.

His mom took him to the doctor in his hometown of Cambridge. Within hours Julie found out his condition was more serious.

“Before they transported him to Abbott, they let me talk to him and I was crying of course and the last thing he said to me was, ‘mom, mom, I’ll be ok,’” Pearson-Cubus said.

Josh was a dad who wished he could see his son more. An awesome uncle who liked fishing and video games. The 38-year-old had asthma and his mom calls him a heavy smoker. She struggles when thinking of his last moments.

“Just knowing that he was in the hospital alone, couldn’t be there. I was just wondering was he scared? Did he know what was going on? I don’t think he knew how sick he was,” Pearson-Cubus said.

She says the EMT who transported him offered some comfort. He told them before Josh was wheeled into Abbott Northwestern, he pulled his mask down to breathe in the fresh air. That paramedic told the family Josh smiled a giant smile, “rest assure he had a memorable smile before entering the hospital.”

In one week, their world changed. Too fast to comprehend. Julie and her husband want to save others from agonizing grief.

“You’ve got to take precautions, you really do. This disease is serious, it’s killing a lot of people,” Pearson-Cubus said.

“Everybody take this seriously please. Stay home, stay safe,” Todd Cubus said.

Since the family can’t have a funeral right now, they plan to gather around a lake with his ashes to say goodbye.