MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter and fellow city officials decided to close playgrounds, skate parks and athletic courts a week and a half after reminding Minnesotans they are open for outdoor activities amid the state’s stay at home order.
In an interview with Christiane Cordero, Mayor Carter explains how decisions are made in the COVID-19 era, the city’s plan to enforce social distancing, and where he hopes to see progress against the pandemic in the next few months, as officials calculate the Minnesota State Fair.
Despite the new ordinance, parks and trails will remain open for use. And as long as people keep that six-foot separation, you can still go to parks and trails.
“The number one enforcement is education. I think right now we all now there’s a global pandemic, and we all have heard now the phrase ‘social distancing,'” Carter said.
The compromises go beyond what’s open versus what’s closed, though. St. Paul canceled Grand Ole Day, and the city is reconsidering events through the rest of summer.
Economically the city’s most vulnerable businesses and families will soon see some relief through its Bridge Fund, which is worth about $4 million. A quarter of that came from private donations.
