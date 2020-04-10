Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Cullens Ice Cream went ahead and reopened its second location on Friday, in the midst of an economic slowdown due to COVID-19.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Cullens Ice Cream went ahead and reopened its second location on Friday, in the midst of an economic slowdown due to COVID-19.
“We actually believe that we’re essential for mental health in times like this,” said owner Chad Cullen, who oversees Cullens Ice Cream in both Champlin and Coon Rapids. “People have been asking when the store’s going to be open and we just didn’t know how it was going to go with all the COVID-19 stuff going on.”
With both locations open on a pick-up only basis, Cullen is able to support his employees, and provide a little joy to the community.
“Our employees were excited to get back to work,” Cullen said. “We’re taking extra precautions, we’re not letting anyone into the store, and doing extra hand washing.”
Like every other ice cream shop, Cullens is waiting for the day where customers can walk through their doors again. But for now, handing out ice cream means handing out a little joy in the world.
It’s his family’s way of providing a little hope.
“Going to the ice cream parlor is just normal, and we want people to have a little bit of normalcy in their lives right now,” he said.
You can place an online order for curbside pickup for either of Cullens locations.
You must log in to post a comment.