MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Fans are missing out on their favorite professional sports, but will they be ready to return to stadiums and arenas when COVID-19 restrictions are lifted?

A new survey from Scout 360 Horizon Media shows that more than half of fans say they won’t feel comfortable in a stadium when they are allowed to go back.

According to NJ.com, the longer that our current restrictions stay in place, the more any return back to the “old normal” will feel wrong when the time comes.

