MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Fans are missing out on their favorite professional sports, but will they be ready to return to stadiums and arenas when COVID-19 restrictions are lifted?
A new survey from Scout 360 Horizon Media shows that more than half of fans say they won’t feel comfortable in a stadium when they are allowed to go back.
Bad news for sports leagues: 60% of fans won’t feel comfortable going to a sporting event for at least a couple months after getting an “all clear,” according to new Scout 360-Horizon Media study @Scoutsande @HorizonMedia #SportsBiz
According to NJ.com, the longer that our current restrictions stay in place, the more any return back to the “old normal” will feel wrong when the time comes.
