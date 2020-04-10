Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Iowa officials have identified two men killed in a helicopter crash on March 31 in rural Audubon County.
The pilot was identified as 30-year-old Ryan Doolittle of Minneapolis, originally from California, and the passenger was identified as 23-year-old Benjamin Peterson of Marshall, originally from Des Moines.
Peterson was employed by Western EcoSystem Tech and they were performing an aerial wildlife survey of raptor nests in the area when the accident occurred.
According to the Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office, the helicopter crash happened in the area of 240th Street and Robin Avenue. Emergency responders were dispatched and found the helicopter surrounded by fire due to a power line that had been taken down in the crash.
The investigation into the crash continues.
