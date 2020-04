Minnesota Weather: Quick Snowstorm Makes Easter Seem Like Christmas; More Snow MondayThe Easter Bunny may have had the spotlight this Sunday, but it ended up looking a lot like Christmas.

'It's Almost Like A Meditation': Minnesotans Embrace Easter SnowMany would probably assume an April snow storm would be a bad thing. For for some, it's rather therapeutic.

MN Weather: Easter Sunday Heavy Snow Could Impact Travel, Even Take Down Power LinesIt's been a while since our last major snowstorm, but winter isn't over yet.

Minnesota Weather: Easter Snowstorm Could See Parts Of Minnesota Getting Double-Digit Snow TotalsIf you're planning on wearing an Easter bonnet this weekend, you better make sure it's extra insulated.

Minnesota Weather: April Winter Storm Bringing Big Snow In NW, Icy Roads To Much Of StateA powerful spring storm is generating winter-like weather conditions in northwestern Minnesota and the Dakotas, with record snowfall and heavy winds.