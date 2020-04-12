Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man is in jail after refusing to pull-over for speeding, and leading state troopers on a chase.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says it started with a trooper trying to pull a man over for driving 100 MPH on Interstate 494 in Mendota Heights just before noon Saturday.
The man refused, speeding his way through several cities and then crashing his vehicle on Interstate 169 in Shakopee. Several troopers and officers chased the driver as he ran away.
Two officers shot their guns. No one was hit.
The man was eventually arrested. The BCA is still investigating the incident.
You must log in to post a comment.