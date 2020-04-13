



HASTINGS, Minn. (WCCO) — From the cutest little miniatures to the fastest thoroughbreds which once ran the tracks. You can say that This Old Horse is a ranch of last resort. It is a non-profit organization dedicated to the retirement, recovery and rescue of unwanted horses.

But feeding and caring for more than 120 huge horse appetites isn’t cheap.

“You can’t just park it in the garage when you run out of gas, you have to continue to feed them,” explains This Old Horse President, Nancy Turner.

That totals into the hundreds of thousands of dollars annually. So each spring, This Old Horse holds its largest fundraiser of the year. It a family 5k called, “Run for the Roses,” since it is held on the same weekend as the Kentucky Derby.

Unfortunately, this year the coronavirus pandemic has changed everything and will prevent large crowds from gathering.

“We had to cancel the big event, Run for the Roses. It was a sixty-thousand dollar event for us,” explains Turner.

Instead, the charity will go ahead with a virtual run, where supporters will be encouraged to sign-up for the fundraiser and then run or walk on their own.

“If you will sign up for our run for $35 we will send you a shirt and a finisher’s medal. Take a picture and then we’ll put it on Facebook,” added Turner.

Sadly, uncertain economic times will surely bring the shelter even more horses in the weeks and months to come.

The reality is that even unwanted horses, like Victor and Ruby, have roles to play.

“A horse is in trouble when an owner’s circumstances change,” added Turner.

For the small horse ambassadors, their most important job is doing therapy visits. In the midst of a pandemic that means helping us humans get through unsettled times.

For more information on “This Old Horse” 2020 Run For the Roses click here.