MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Monday marked the first day in more than two weeks that no daily COVID-19 fatalities were recorded in Minnesota. Meanwhile, Gov. Tim Walz extended the peacetime emergency another 30 days, and announced that he and his cabinet will take a 10% pay cut for the rest of the year.
Here are the latest headlines in the COVID-19 pandemic:
- 7:34 a.m. The International Monetary Fund says the global economy may suffer its worst year since the Great Depression.
- 5:47 a.m. President Donald Trump insists he’s done everything “right” to limit the damage from COVID-19, adding that he alone will decide when it’s safe to begin reopening the country for business.
- 5:40 a.m. California Gov. Gavin Newsom is slated to reveal plans Tuesday for gradually releasing California from the coronavirus restrictions.
