Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hy-Vee on Tuesday announced that it will be offering free full-service fueling at its more than 165 convenience stores to assist customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The service will be offered at select fuel pumps from at least 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.
According to Hy-Vee, customers who wish to use the service can select the pump’s “Fuel Help” button or call the designated phone number found on signs at each pump. Food and other items from the convenience store can also be ordered and delivered to customer’s vehicles using the service.
Once notified, employees will come out to process the transaction and fuel order without the customer having to leave their vehicle. According to Hy-Vee, employees will also be wearing gloves for every customer interaction.
To learn more where you can find a Hy-Vee near you click here.
