Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Sports icons all around Minnesota are reminding people that they miss sports just as much as their fans do.
Whether it be a field, a rink or a court, Minnesota sports players and coaches say they are standing together as one community, one family, and one team — which makes us #OneMN.
Together we are #OneMN. pic.twitter.com/CrPS6dT1Ge
— Minnesota Twins (@Twins) April 14, 2020
In this emotional video, Minnesota Wild defenseman Ryan Suter reminds us that “We’re all in this together.”
You must log in to post a comment.