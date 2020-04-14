COVID-19 In MN:Click here for the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines from Tuesday, April 14, 2020
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
Filed Under:Minnesota Lynx, Minnesota Sports, Minnesota Timberwolves, Minnesota Twins, Minnesota Vikings, Minnesota Wild

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Sports icons all around Minnesota are reminding people that they miss sports just as much as their fans do.

Whether it be a field, a rink or a court, Minnesota sports players and coaches say they are standing together as one community, one family, and one team — which makes us #OneMN.

In this emotional video, Minnesota Wild defenseman Ryan Suter reminds us that “We’re all in this together.”

Comments