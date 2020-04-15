MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Some Minnesota communities are bracing for more drug overdoses due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Drug and alcohol counselors say the biggest enemy of anyone in recovery is isolation.
Randy Anderson runs Bold North Recovery. He’s been getting creative to get people the treatment they still need during this time of no contact. Even leaving the lifesaving medicine, naloxone, in his little free library. Anderson has had more calls for methamphetamine and xanax overdoses lately.
He says street drugs almost always contain fentanyl which can be deadly. And, he worries about people being able to find help even after this pandemic passes.
“Some of our providers are small provider and small providers in rural areas aren’t able to continue because they can’t survive, they’re closing down so there is going to be a huge influx of people needing services and no services available,” Anderson explained. “In the metro we’re fortunate but get outside the metro we’re not as fortunate.”
There is Narcan and other services available if you need help right now. To learn more click here.
You must log in to post a comment.