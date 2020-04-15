MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Concerts are canceled and arenas are empty – so what should we do with those tickets we still have?

All Minnesota professional sports leagues are hoping to finish their seasons at some point, which may look like hockey in the summertime.

Wednesday would have been the last home game of the regular season at Target Center. Right now, the Timberwolves games have all been postponed until further notice and the start of the Lynx season, which would have been on May 15, has been delayed.

The Timberwolves suggest you hold on to your tickets in hopes that the games will be played in the future.

The Twins, the Wild, and the Wolves all say if games end up getting canceled they will refund those ticket holders. However, the guaranteed refund is only for tickets purchased through the team

Secondary sellers like Stubhub or Vivid seats will have their own refund policies, which could be different.

The Twin Cities theater scene is also scrambling to reschedule many shows.

Jamie Grant, President and CEO of the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts says they’ve rescheduled all of their shows that ran in March and April, including the musical “The Last Ship” with Sting.

“If you think about it, it was perhaps one of the rarest shows of the whole year in the Twin Cities, and we’re trying really hard to deliver that one,” said Grant. “Eventually we’re going to all be back in the theater; I just can’t tell you when ‘eventually’ is going to be.”

Grant said all tickets will be honored with the same seats for the newly scheduled shows, but expect to wait until 2021 for some shows to return.

“Artists like Sting, you can imagine how far out in advance he’s booked and this is a big broadway show so you have to get everybody’s schedules to work out to make it work,” Grant said.

The Guthrie canceled the remainder of their 2019-2020 season. For those tickets, patrons have three options: donate their tickets to the theater, add the money to their account for a future date, or get a full refund.