



For months, Josh and Amy Porter anticipated a springtime surgery to fix their son’s leaking heart valve.

“Since about last October is when we were told he needed to have surgery again. This will be his second surgery,” explains Josh Porter.

But then came January’s flu season which Mitchell’s parents and his medical team decided was too risky. They all agreed to delay surgery until April 15.

“At that time nobody knew much about COVID-19 really, it was something happening in China,” adds Josh.

But once the virus began spreading rapidly across the United States, further delay was inevitable. Last Friday came the phone call with the disappointing news.

“It was hard, yes,” cried Amy Porter.

It was doctors at Children’s Hospital of Minneapolis explaining why 5-year-old Mitchell’s surgery would need to be postponed again. It is considered to be an elective surgery and while understandable, it is no less emotional.

“He said I’m disappointed, I am distraught and I have to tell you this but we can’t do Mitchell’s surgery,” explains Amy.

As the novel coronavirus pandemic grew, hospitals everywhere began postponing non-urgent or elective surgeries. It is based on the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommendation to help preserve beds and badly needed medical supplies for the expected COVID-19 rush of patients.

So, Amy is taking to social media where she and her son are appealing to everyone to do their parts to help end the pandemic. Observe proper hygiene, maintain strict social distancing and most of all, stay home!

Already, her message and Mitchell’s videos are attracting the attention of celebrities and social media influencers.

“Just right now please stay in cause others are hurting,” added Amy.

It’s important so that patients like Mitchell can get what they so desperately need.

“We’re all doing this for a reason and our reason is our son,” explains Josh. “Hopefully everybody can find a reason.”

For now, Mitchell’s surgery is penciled in for June, providing he has no sudden signs of decline.

Mitchell is celebrating his 6th birthday on Thursday, April 16. Amy and Josh are inviting the public to send virtual wishes and the singing of “Happy Birthday” to Mitchell to help give him a big boost.

To contribute submit your wishes on Facebook to Amy Porter – or Instagram at amyjoporter.

Children’s Hospital of Minnesota released a written statement on the elective surgeries policy:

“We understand the inconvenience, stress and emotional toll the postponement of important health care procedures can have on families. In accordance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) all non-urgent care is currently postponed so we can focus resources and limited medical supplies on urgent needs, and to minimize social interaction to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Children’s Minnesota continues to perform all essential and time sensitive procedures at this time and will only postpone procedures that cause no long term health consequences. We are doing everything we can to keep our patients, employees and the community safe. Taking care of children remains our top priority.”