MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the St. Croix National Scenic Riverway is adjusting their operations.
Though the visitor center was originally scheduled to reopen on April 13, it will remain closed until further notice. The Fairy Falls Day Use Area, near Stillwater, Minnesota, is also closed to the public.
Outdoor spaces will remain open, allowing visitors to spend time in nature. The river access locations will stay open as well.
Groups visiting the area, however, are limited to 10 people are less.
All visitors are encouraged to avoid popular areas during peak hours, stay in their local area, and avoid visiting the Riverway if they are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.
