Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Senate Republican Caucus unveiled an online form on Wednesday for business owners and workers to share their feedback on reopening the state’s economy.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Senate Republican Caucus unveiled an online form on Wednesday for business owners and workers to share their feedback on reopening the state’s economy.
The website welcomes input from Minnesotans on enhanced safety and social distancing protocols amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The public’s ideas will then be collected and delivered to the governor’s staff.
The form will ask two questions:
- Which industry or job do you believe should be allowed to return to operation?
- How do you plan to meet Gov. Walz’s test of “appropriate social distancing, hygiene, and public health best practices”?
“We have taken aggressive and unprecedented measures to confront this pandemic, and we are seeing the positive effects of those actions. Now, it’s time to begin the lengthy process of reopening our economy and getting people back to work in a safe manner,” said Sen. Eric Pratt, chair of the Senate Jobs and Economic Growth Finance and Policy Committee.
To share you ideas on the website, click here.
You must log in to post a comment.