MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On April 1, bones were found in a wooded area along the fence line near Stevenson Elementary School in Fridley.
Fridley Police then responded to the 6000 block of East River Road and determined, with the help of the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office and the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office, that the remains were human.
From there, the body was transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office and were identified as 48-year-old Scott Waisanen. Waisanen had been reported missing on June 8, 2019.
According to reports, Waisanen had been homeless, and would often be without methods of communication.
The cause of death is still under investigation.
