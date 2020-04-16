



Rep. Ilhan Omar is calling for an investigation into Amazon over the internet giant’s firing of two Minnesota warehouse workers who had raised concerns about workplace safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Minnesota Democrat sent a letter Wednesday to an official at the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), asking for a comprehensive probe into Amazon’s firing of the two employees who worked at a warehouse in Shakopee.

“It is outrageous that during an unprecedented global health pandemic, an employer would choose to fire workers coming forward to blow the whistle on health and safety risks, rather than fix the conditions that are threatening their dedicated essential workforce and their vital supply chain,” Omar wrote.

According to the congresswoman’s letter, the two workers were part of a group of Shakopee facility employees that had filed a formal complaint with OSHA earlier this month, alleging that management didn’t take decisive action for their safety despite workers’ requests. The report was filed after a number of other Amazon workers across the country had tested positive for COVID-19.

The workers had also been involved in organizing efforts, Omar’s office said.

Late last month, Omar was one of several Democratic lawmakers who called on Amazon to be more transparent about how it’s protecting workers during the novel coronavirus outbreak. The lawmakers accused the company of being too vague in how it’s protecting front-line employees from the pathogen, which has led to more than 30,000 deaths in the U.S.

Meanwhile, Amazon has hired 80,000 workers across the country since the outbreak began, including 600 in Minnesota. Most of the new hires are in front-line jobs, such as packing and shipping. The company, which owns Whole Foods, has seen demand surge as many retail businesses are closed due to stay-at-home orders in place across the U.S.