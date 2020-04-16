MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison’s mother has died from coronavirus (COVID-19) complications.
In a New York Times op-ed piece posted Wednesday, Minneapolis city council member Jeremiah Ellison — the attorney general’s son — wrote that he learned last week that his grandmother, Clida Ellison, tested positive for the virus.
She died in Michigan on March 26 at 82 years old. Her funeral was held in Detroit.
“I learned that Nana had tested positive for the coronavirus, and knowing that makes me angrier — as though she didn’t truly pass but was snatched from us,” he wrote.
My brothers and I (Leonard, Brian, Tony and Eric) had a unbelievably cool mom, Clida Martinez Ellison. Smart, funny, tenacious, foodie, and so much more. Early this morning, she passed on. Prayers. Gratitude for her 81 years here with us; incredible person. pic.twitter.com/1wa4NyFf0i
— Keith Ellison (@keithellison) March 26, 2020
Keith Ellison has been fighting evictions and price gouging during the pandemic.
