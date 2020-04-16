COVID-19 In MN:
Click here for the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines from Thursday, April 16, 2020
Menu
Sports
Latest
Vikes
Twins
Wolves
Wild
Lynx
U Of M
United FC
Rally
Golf
MLB
NBA
Video
Video Library
Live Video
News Videos
Seen On WCCO-TV
Weather Forecasts
Sports Videos
WCCO Interviews
Best Of
Best Of
Travel
More
Station Info
Contests & Promotions
News
All News
MN News
HealthWatch
Consumer
Crime
Politics
Business
Autos
Entertainment
Water Cooler
Only CBS
Latest News
2 Men Seriously Hurt After Shooting In Minneapolis' Jordan Neighborhood
Minneapolis police say two men are in serious but stable condition after being shot Thursday night in the Jordan neighborhood.
Why Does Wisconsin Have More Cases OF COVID-19 Than Minnesota?
On Thursday, Minnesota reported it now has 1,192 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Wisconsin’s confirmed cases now stand at 3,875. For the past two weeks, Wisconsin has consistently reported twice the cases as Minnesota.
Featured Videos
Live WCCO Video
News
Weather
Weather Links
Minnesota Weather
Live Radar
School Closings & Delays
On The Spot
Weather Watcher Network
Weather App
Weather Stories
Easter Egg Hunts Turn To Snowbunny Construction: Minnesotans Roll With Holiday Storm During Pandemic
Many would probably assume an April snow storm would be a bad thing. For for some, it's rather therapeutic.
Minnesota Weather: Quick Snowstorm Turns Easter Into Christmas; More Snow Monday
The Easter Bunny may have had the spotlight this Sunday, but it ended up looking a lot like Christmas.
MN Weather: Easter Sunday Heavy Snow Could Impact Travel, Even Take Down Power Lines
It's been a while since our last major snowstorm, but winter isn't over yet.
Minnesota Weather: Easter Snowstorm Could See Parts Of Minnesota Getting Double-Digit Snow Totals
If you're planning on wearing an Easter bonnet this weekend, you better make sure it's extra insulated.
Minnesota Weather: April Winter Storm Bringing Big Snow In NW, Icy Roads To Much Of State
A powerful spring storm is generating winter-like weather conditions in northwestern Minnesota and the Dakotas, with record snowfall and heavy winds.
Sports
All Sports
Latest
Vikes
Twins
Wolves
Wild
Lynx
U Of M
United FC
Rally
Golf
MLB
NBA
Featured Sports
Coronavirus In Minnesota: High School Athletes Keep Training In Hopes Of Condensed Spring Season
Minnesota schools and athletes are holding out hope there could still be a partial spring season.
Minnesota Pro Hockey Player Steve Johnson Using Time Off To Bond With Dad In Cockpit
A Minnesota pro athlete is making the most of the time off by giving himself a lift.
Coronavirus Pandemic Leaves Hockey Players' Workout Routines On Ice
Unlike most sports, these ice hockey players can not simulate much, because there is no ice time available, and that means no time to skate.
'Backed Into A Corner': Vikings Need To Restock Defense In Upcoming NFL Draft
Five starters and three key backups have departed from the defense this offseason, once again turning the focus to that side of the ball when the draft begins.
Best Of
Latest Headlines
Easy Vegetarian Ideas For Your Next Quarantine Dinner
Easy vegetarian dinner ideas to make while social distancing at home.
Quarantine Baking: How To Make Your Own Sourdough Starter
Looking to take up a new hobby during quarantine? Try your hand at sourdough for a delicious baking experience!
Easy Easter Recipe Ideas for A Low-Stress, If Coronavirus Altered, Sunday Dinner
Check out these easy recipes for your Easter Sunday dinner.
Matzo Crack Is Peak Passover: But What Is It?
Matzo crack is a Passover revelation the entire family will devour. It’s simple to make with endless recipe combinations via pantry ingredients you probably have on hand.
Quarantine Kitchen: See What The Pros Are Cooking During Coronavirus Social Distancing
See what the pros are cooking while safely social distancing at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Coronavirus Home Tips: How To Stay Calm, Well-Fed And Healthy During The COVID-19 Outbreak
Stay safe, well-fed and mentally healthy with this at-home tips from CBS sister site Chowhound.
Video
Featured Videos
Live WCCO Video
Interviews
Politics
Sports
Weather
News
Info & More
Station Info and CBS Entertainment
Station Info
Only CBS
COVID-19 Resources
COVID-19 Community
COVID-19 Resources
Daily Updates
Coronavirus Updates: The Latest COVID-19 Headlines From April 16, 2020
Here are the latest headlines in the COVID-19 pandemic.
Good Question
Why Does Wisconsin Have More Cases OF COVID-19 Than Minnesota?
On Thursday, Minnesota reported it now has 1,192 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Wisconsin’s confirmed cases now stand at 3,875. For the past two weeks, Wisconsin has consistently reported twice the cases as Minnesota.
CBSN Minnesota
Watch Now
Madden’s on Gull Lake’s Virtual Vacation
April 16, 2020 at 11:37 pm
Click here for more information on Madden’s on Gull Lake’s Virtual Vacation
Comments
You must
log in
to post a comment.
You must log in to post a comment.