MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol is asking for the public’s help to find one of the drivers who hit and killed Oakdale resident Susan Sina earlier this month on a Maplewood highway.
Sina, 67, was trying to cross Highway 120 between 10th and 15th streets on April 2 at about 9:15 p.m. when she was struck by a sedan and an SUV, each traveling in different directions.
The driver of the northbound sedan, an 89-year-old St. Paul man, stopped at the scene and cooperated with investigators. The driver of the southbound SUV fled the scene, and hasn’t been found since.
The SUV is described as a 2006-2015 Honda Pilot. Investigators don’t think the vehicle sustained any noticeable damage because it likely ran over the victim.
Call Sgt. Eric Zastrow at 651-539-1149 if you have any information on this case.
