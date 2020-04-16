MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Merriam-Webster defines “community” as a unified body of individuals. Not a very warm definition, so we wanted to reach out to some folks to answer this Good Question: What does community mean to you?

We put the same question to a number of people who have a hand in WCCO Mid-Morning and our other shows, and here’s what they said.

Ali Holman, Mid-Morning Fitness Expert

I know a lot of people complain about social media but to me I do believe that it has allowed us to maintain our “community“ and stay connected with each other during this time of isolation. I am thankful to know we are all in this together. “Community” is equality and support of one another. ❤️

Dr. Gigi Chawla, Chief of Pediatrics at Children’s Minnesota

Community means to me that we are people woven together like fabric. We lean on one another, learn from one another, celebrate together, and grieve together. But like a fabric, even when one thread is weakened or broken, the fabric still remains strong.

Karen Bachman Thull, Bachman’s

“Community to us is the shared desire to bring beauty to life. Bachman’s is grateful to be part of our community’s gardens.

landscapes, neighborhoods, holidays and special moments.

Jasmine Stringer, Mid-Morning Lifestyle Contributor

When I think about my community I think of the lyrics to Sesame Street song, “In Your Neighborhood.” But as the world as become more and more connected my community has expanded beyond the people I that I meet when I’m walking down the street and the people I meet each day to the people I connect with and stay connected to virtually thorough technology, social media and even the TV airways. In essence WE ALL are community.

Amy Blaubach, Mid-Morning DIY Friday

Community to me means friends, family, fur babies, neighbors, and the fun activities/resources in your daily routine. Community can be near or far. It can have a wide reach, too, some of which may not even know about. You can do a small act and it can have a ripple effect of reaching people or situations that you couldn’t possibly imagine! Which is why being mindful and kind in your community is so important. We’re all connected.

Liz Heinecke, Kitchen Pantry Scientist

Have you ever seen a herd of elephants circled up, protecting their young? That’s community: a group of individuals who collectively care for each other and lift each other up, protecting the vulnerable and acting for the greater good. It’s been amazing watching the sacrifices people have been making recently to keep their communities safe. I’m very proud to be a Minnesotan right now. “Community” is also a really, really funny TV series. We’ve been re-watching it on Netflix.

Dr. Shonda Craft, Mid-Morning Relationships Guru

Community is not only the people, places, and experiences that we have in common. It is also the gaps between and within those commonalities. It is important for me to see those who are the same as me, and those who are different, as all being part of my community. Everyone is not the same, but we are often working towards the same goals and have the same needs. And, this is what makes a community so complex and beautiful. This keeps me accountable to see the humanity in everyone, and to take responsibility to make my little part of the world a better place. For me and those around me.

Michael Walker, Mid-Morning Relationships Guru

Individuals understanding that they are part of the whole and responsible for the collective well-being of others. For example, our Minnesota community has followed Gov. Walz stay at home order to ensure the health and safety of our state.

Jan Hagerman, Habitat for Humanity ReStore

I have so many communities, and they are all so important. Of course my Habitat for Humanity family- coworkers, volunteers, home owners and customers. My volunteers ate especially of concern for me right now. Their routines have been totally upended, when we reopen, I want them all back, I especially want them safe. A fairly large part of our volunteer community is considered vulnerable with this pandemic. I have a wide community within the Episcopal community and many are putting themselves in harms way. A large number of them are on the Rosebud Reservation in SD. As a demographic my SD friends are especially vulnerable, even in the best of times. Keeping everyone safe and healthy (physically, emotionally, spiritually) is so important to me. Once back to work making sure my staff and customers are ok is something I am already making sure is implemented.

Alise McGregor, Founder & CEO of Little Newtons Early Education Centers

“It makes me think of “it takes a village.” Communities have common groups of members who share values and interests. People look to communities for support, to be lifted up and enriched in their lives. Lastly, a united community provides a sense of security and safety with belonging.”

Joy King, Executive Director, Be The Match Foundation

When I think of community, I think of the individuals who support Be The Match. Our community of supporters is comprised of patients in need of a transplant, donors willing to give their blood stem cells to patients and volunteers willing to transport those lifesaving cells all across the world. I also think of our contributors who ensure we have the funding to reduce barriers our patients face and to fund research to ensure better outcomes for all patients. At Be The Match, we are so grateful for our community.

Kari Patey, WCCO News Director

Community is connection in its truest form. Neighbors coming together to help, support, honor and celebrate. It’s most noticeable in the happiest of times like the Minneapolis Miracle and the most worrisome times like this pandemic. Among the highs and lows and good and bad times, we always have the bond of community to help us feel better together instead of alone.

Mike Max, WCCO Sport Director

Community means we put all differences aside at a time of need and work towards a common good.

Chris Shaffer, WCCO Chief Meteorologist

I wish the word was carunity (as in care and unity) because to me it is a group of folks who unite because they care about good things and being good people. It is good people…not good resources…that make a community great.

Ann Ouellette, WCCO General Manager

That is not as easy a question as it sounds. As our world has gotten so small quarantined at home, the word ‘community’ means many things. On one end of the spectrum I miss my family, close friends, and fellow employees I saw regularly. It’s also brought me closer to my elderly neighbor and everyone on my block. But I also feel a sense of community with people everywhere who are trying to get through this. It’s bigger than geography or family, it’s also about a shared experience.