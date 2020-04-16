Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 49-year-old woman suffered significant injuries Wednesday when she was struck by a utility vehicle while inside a tent outside of Arlington Hills Community Center in St. Paul.
Police say it happened at about 2:15 on the 1200 block of Payne Avenue. A city parks and recreation employee was tasked with removing the tent, but didn’t check inside before trying to move it with a vehicle equipped with a front bucket.
At some point he noticed someone was inside the tent, stopped the vehicle and looked inside – discovering the injured woman.
St. Paul Fire Department paramedics were called to the scene, and took the victim to Regions Hospital. She is listed in stable condition Thursday.
Police are investigating.
You must log in to post a comment.