MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz has issued an executive order that will open up a number of outdoor activities, including golf courses and driving ranges.

WCCO’s Pat Kessler reports that other things that will be opened up by this order include bait shops for live bait, outdoor shooting ranges, public and private park trails, and marina services, among others.

“It’s important for us to stay active and enjoy the outdoors while preventing the spread of COVID-19,” Walz said. “This measure will allow Minnesotans to take advantage of more opportunities to get outside, while still doing their part to keep their neighbors healthy.”

These provisions are set to go into effect Saturday at 5 a.m.

What will remain closed, though, include campgrounds and dispersed camping, outdoor recreational equipment retail stores, recreational equipment rental, charter boats, launches, and guided fishing.

Walz’s office said that “Minnesotans should continue to take part in outdoor activities close to their primary residence. Staying home helps protect Minnesotans from spreading COVID-19 and limits pressure on rural medical facilities and essential supplies.”

Walz is scheduled to further discuss his thinking behind the new guidelines at his Friday afternoon briefing.

House minority leader Kurt Daudt (R-Crown) said he hopes this is just the first step in “the way for other businesses to open in a way that protects the health and safety of employees.”

State auditor Julie Blaha said Minnesota should be able to take this next step safely, adding “How this action affects our data will give us important clues into how to safely reopen Minnesota. Once the effects of loosening restrictions on recreation show up in our data, we will have a clearer picture of how changes to the Stay at Home order impact the course of COVID-19.”