



With the warm weekend ahead, Minnesotans will actually be able to do some of their favorite activities.

On Friday, Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order allowing golf courses, shooting ranges, live bait shops and marinas to re-open on Saturday morning at 5 a.m.

“We started here this morning at 8 o’clock and we probably have about a dozen, 13, 14 big boats in,” said Richie Anderson, the owner of North Shore Marina on Lake Minnetonka. Anderson and his crew are relieved they got the go-ahead from Gov. Walz to get their marina open and operating again.

“I think the time has come and the governor made a great call,” Anderson said.

Anderson’s goal is to get about 20 boats in the water each day over the weekend, then begin summarizing those boats so owners can take them out as soon as possible.

“Families that normally use the boats, it’s a great solace for them, and it’s a great way to social distance,” Anderson said.

Anderson is also working up new protocols to safely fill up boats with gas for customers.

The executive order also allows golf courses and driving ranges to reopen, but golfers need to continue to practice social distancing.

“The fact that it’s gotta be done outside and people can kind of keep their distance and keep space between them,” said Zach Hallberg, who lives across the street from Brookview Golf Course and is excited to have a new excuse to get out of the house.

“Get some fresh air and kind of shake things up,” Hallberg said.

Campgrounds, outdoor retail stores, equipment rental, charter boat rides, and guided fishing remain closed. However, to see some things reopen shows progress.

“It feels good and it feels like we’re moving in the right direction,” Hallberg said.

With the recent snow and cooler temps, some golf courses may not open right away, simply because of bad course conditions.

A few golf courses that are confirmed to open on Saturday include: