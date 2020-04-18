



It was a day of many firsts for Minnesotans, after Gov. Tim Walz approved several outdoor spaces to re-open and signed a bill allowing restaurants to serve beer and wine with take out orders.

Maynard’s in Excelsior took advantage of more boats on Lake Minnetonka by adding dockside to their takeout options.

“We think it’s a really good decision by the governor and we’re happy to see that he’s supporting us,” said Beth Maloney, Maynard’s owner.

Gov. Walz signed the bill Friday that allows all takeout restaurants to sell a maximum 6-pack of beer and a bottle of wine.

Aaron Bean floated in for his food and drinks Saturday afternoon.

He’s one of many getting his boat on the lake this weekend, and he’s glad he can still support local businesses while he’s boating.

“I think it’s great. It’s fantastic for everybody. It’s a win-win,” Bean said. “It’s what Minnesota does.”

Several people brought their boats to the Gray’s Bay Public Launch in Minnetonka. It was a father-daughter day for the Peterson family getting their boat in the lake.

This is exactly what Gov. Walz intended. He says its good social distancing for families to get out on the lake together, but big groups shouldn’t pack into boats.

“A little bit early, water is cold but gotta make sure the boat runs right?” Greg Peterson said.

For the Peterson’s, they are excited to have a change of scenery.

“Not be so cooped up,” Sami Peterson said.

They are hopeful to see some things go back to normal in Minnesota.

“We’ll take our time, we’ll get through this, but this is a good first step,” Greg Peterson said.

Camping, recreational rentals, charter boats and guiding fishing is still not allowed during this stay-at-home order.