MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Fitness expert Jenni Greenway shared these workouts on WCCO Saturday Morning.
••Upper Body At Home Workout••
1) Overhead press, into a front squeeze.
2) Dumbbell bent over row, into a wide row.
3) Side raise, into a side raise kick out.
4) Double arm bicep curl, into a static hold on left bicep curl right, switch and repeat on left side.
5) Overhead tricep extension, into a single right arm tricep kickback, repeat on left side.
6) Push ups.
**Rest 60 seconds**
• Complete 12-15 reps of each of these exercises.
• Each exercises has multiple components, make sure to complete 12-15 of each.
• Complete 4-5 rounds.
••Lower Body At Home Workout••
1) Mid to wide stepping squat alternating sides, suitcase carry.
2) Reverse lunge full, step narrow, into a knee drive. Repeat on both sides.
3) Side stepping lunge with a dumbbell reach, repeat on both sides.
4) Deadlift into a deadlift reach extension, repeat on both sides.
5) Standing dumbbell hamstring lifts, repeat on both sides.
6) Wall sit 30-45 seconds.
**Rest for 60 seconds**
• Complete 12-15 reps of each exercise.
• If the exercise has multiple components, make sure to complete 12-15 for each.
• Complete 4-5 rounds.
••Ab Circuit At Home Workout••
1) Dumbbell arm and leg extension lifts.
2) Hollow hold legs flutters into small crosses into big crosses.
3) C curve hold twisting and extending to the right, reaching high in the middle and twisting and extending to the left.
4) Leg kick outs with dumbbell, right, left, split.
5) Rainbow pikes over dumbbell.
6) Plank hold.
**Rest for 60 seconds**
• 30 seconds of each exercise.
• If the exercise has multiple components, make sure to do each for 30 seconds.
• Complete for 4-5 rounds.
You must log in to post a comment.