MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota clothing company is trying to help people on the front lines of fighting COVID-19.
Storm Creek is an outerwear company in Hastings. They’ve created a new line of pullovers that say “Together We Fight,” and have an emblem with Minnesota inside a heart, along with all the logos of front line workers, like doctors, nurses, grocery stores employees, and police.
When you buy one, you can send a second one for free to someone you know on the front lines. Check out their website here.
