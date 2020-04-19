MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say they’ve arrested a man they believe is a serial rapist responsible for multiple sexual assaults near the University of Minnesota, dating back to 2015.
The man is in Hennepin County jail on probable cause for burglary and criminal sexual conduct. Police say the suspect was arrested on Friday at a residence in Anoka County after a long investigation. He has not yet been officially charged.
In March, the police department issued sketches and description of a suspect for crimes committed in the Marcy-Holmes and Dinkytown neighborhoods. Deputy Chief Erick Fors says the department received numerous tips, and he thanked the public for their assistance.
“It took a lot of time and effort to to find someone that I will say until Friday was not someome that was in the forefront,” Fors said.
Police also thanked the victims, some of whom are U of M students, for their courage and strength during the entire investigation.
Investigators say the man is also suspected of rapes that occurred outside of Minneapolis. He is expected to be formally charged Monday.
