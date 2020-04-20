MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Firefighters rescued three people Monday morning from a house fire in Columbia Heights.
Officials in the north metro suburb say crews were called shortly before 6 a.m. to a home on the 2400 block of 42nd and ½ Avenue. Firefighters saw flames shooting from the back of the home, and quickly rescued two people from the residence. A third was rescued from a second-floor window while another individual made it out on their own.
One of the victims was brought to Hennepin Healthcare for treatment. Their condition is unknown. Additionally, one firefighter suffered a minor injury while battling the flames. They are expected to recover.
The home sustained significant damage, officials say. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
