MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — AAA says it is now offering free roadside assistance for all healthcare workers and first responders in the Twin Cities, “in an effort to give back to those on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Free services include: towing, tire changes, fuel delivery, battery service, jumpstarts, and lockout service.
Anyone can use the opportunity — regardless of if they are an AAA member — through the end of the month.
A press release says it’s a joint partnership program between AAA Minneapolis and AAA-The Auto Club Group. Service technicians will not shake hands with stranded motorists, as they’ve been instructed to practice social distancing while out on the calls. Passengers are not allowed to ride in the service vehicles; and drivers will be disinfecting the vehicles and equipment after each call.
Call 833-222-3284 for help, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Or, for more information about the program, click here.
“These frontline workers are spending tireless hours protecting us while at work, and we want to protect them on their journey there and back,” Wendy Weigel, President and CEO of AAA Minneapolis told the media. “Healthcare workers and first responders put themselves at risk every day. The least we can do is make sure they are taken care of if they have car trouble during this critical time.”
You must log in to post a comment.