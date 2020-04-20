Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul neighbors have found a unique way to support their local restaurants.
They are essentially buying gift cards collaboratively in the West Seventh, Lowertown and Downtown areas and raffling them off.
The first 10 people to chip in at $10 each have a chance to win a $100 gift card. Every dollar donated goes directly to that business.
“I verify with them what they’re doing, what their menu is, I post a link to their website or Facebook page to see what they’re offering, and make the decision if they want to enter in that drawing or not,” bartender Chris Emeott said.
The winner is chosen by a digital wheel on Facebook. Click here for more information.
People in other neighborhoods are also doing this, like this joint effort between Inver Grove Heights, West St. Paul, South St. Paul and Mendota Heights.
