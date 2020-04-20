



— Just days after tweeting “LIBERATE MINNESOTA!”, President Donald Trump says he had a “very nice call” with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

On Monday morning, Trump tweeted that he received the call from Walz, adding, “We are working closely on getting him all he needs, and fast. Good things happening!”

The president has been vocal about his desire to reopen the economy as soon as possible, seeking to end nationwide stay-at-home orders.

On Friday morning, Trump tweeted “LIBERATE MINNESOTA!” It came during a series of tweets — also calling for the liberation of Michigan and Virginia — and to preserve Virginia’s second amendment right.

Fmr. Rep. Jason Lewis responded, saying that Minnesota “is being held hostage,” and that the state must be reopened.

The president’s liberation tweets also came amid lockdown protests. On both Thursday and Friday, protesters gathered outside the governor’s mansion in protest of his stay-at-home order. The group said that Minnesotans are suffering from financial pressures and increases in domestic violence and depression; adding that Walz’s COVID-19 projections have been “grossly inaccurate.”

In Friday’s daily briefing, Gov. Tim Walz addressed the president’s tweet. He said he tried calling the White House, but has yet to receive an explanation on what the tweet means.

Walz says the White House should tell him what Minnesota is doing differently or wrong: "That will take longer than a two word tweet, but I think there's a responsibility to tell us that." — Patrick Kessler (@PatKessler) April 17, 2020

“I’d like to know what they think we could have done differently,” Walz said.

Exactly what was discussed between Minnesota’s governor and the president hasn’t been shared, but Walz may address the conversation during a daily briefing Monday afternoon.