MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Pierce County say a 33-year-old man was injured in a UTV accident Friday night.
According to the sheriff’s office, the department was notified of the crash in River Falls around 8:04 p.m.
Officials say it was discovered that River Falls man had overturned in a field. The 33-year-old was partially ejected and the UTV landed on him, the sheriff’s office said.
A passenger, a 27-year-old River Falls woman, received minor injuries from the crash.
Authorities say the man was transported from the scene by River Falls Area Ambulance to the River Falls Area hospital with undetermined injuries.
No additional details are available at this time.
