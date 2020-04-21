Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There’s no denying it — the COVID-19 pandemic has changed our way of life, but it hasn’t stopped us from connecting with others.
Here in the Twin Cities there are plenty of events and virtual activities to do while safely practicing socially distancing from home.
WCCO-TV rounded up some of our top picks for this week below:
- Minnesota Vikings Virtual Happy Hour (April 23)
- The Minnesota Vikings are bringing the 2020 NFL Draft to the homes of fans everywhere with the Vikings Draft show on KFAN 100.3 and the Vikings Draft Happy Hour. Learn more here.
- St. Paul Virtual Art Crawl (April 24- 26)
- The Art Crawl features artwork from hundreds of artists. Learn more here.
- Jazz Fest Live (April 23)
- Join the Twin Cities Festival for an hour of great music! Learn more here.
- UMN Themed Adult Coloring Pages
- Love to draw? The University of Minnesota has a new downloadable coloring pages each week. Learn more here.
- Omnifest at Home (April 16 – June 15)
- The Science Museum may be closed but that won’t stop you from hosting your own Omnifest at home for free! Learn more here.
