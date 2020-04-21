MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Health tested 1,134 people on April 20 for COVID-19.
Last month the health department recommended that health care providers focus on testing hospitalized patients, health care workers, and people in long term care facilities.
Fairview Health Services told WCCO their clinics are following those guidelines when it comes to testing.
Hennepin Healthcare says they are following testing guidelines set by the CDC which would also include priority two individuals that are 65 and older or people with underlying health conditions.
Allina Health is also testing symptomatic household members who live with a health care employee, as well as some patients about to have surgery.
A 63-year-old woman from Pine City who has been sick for over two weeks with a cough and loss of smell and taste. She was frustrated when her clinic told her she couldn’t get tested.
“I don’t fault the clinic at all but she said no we don’t do testing unless you are in the hospital, in a nursing home, or in prison,” Sue Sauter said.
The Minnesota Department of Health said they are working on a plan to ramp up testing within the next few days.
So far more than 47,000 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota.
You must log in to post a comment.