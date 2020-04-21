Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Amazon warehouse workers across the country might walk off the job Tuesday in protest for safer working conditions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Amazon warehouse workers across the country might walk off the job Tuesday in protest for safer working conditions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
CNN is reporting that hundreds of warehouse workers are planning to call off work until the internet giant does more to protect workers from the novel coronavirus.
According to a workers rights group, some employees at the Shakopee warehouse are planning to take part in the walk-out.
Recently, Amazon has said that it has taken steps to improve worker safety, such as supplying masks, hiring more people and increasing pay.
Over the last several weeks, some Democrats, including Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, have called on Amazon to do more to protect workers, as the company has seen a surge in demand as people are not leaving their homes due to stay-at-home orders across the country.
You must log in to post a comment.