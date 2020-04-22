MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities coffee roaster owner is walking to great lengths to help a local non-profit during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rob Bathe, owner of Folly Coffee Roasters, is pledging to run one kilometer for every bag or sampler pack of coffee purchased online at Folly Coffee this weekend, from midnight on April 23 to midnight on April 26.
To put this into perspective, that’s a marathon for every 43 bags purchased.
In addition, $1 from every bag will be donated to Open Arms, a local non-profit devoted to feeding nutritious meals to those with life-threatening illnesses.
“This is either the stupidest or most exciting thing I have ever done with Folly Coffee, because at 230 pounds, I am definitely not a runner,” says Rob Bathe. “However, desperate times call for creative responses, and I see this as an engaging and challenging way to adapt during difficult times while supporting and promoting an amazing local non-profit.”
According to Folly Coffee Roasters, the running will occur throughout the following week after tallying the total orders and kilometers.
If you’d like to purchase a bag of Folly Coffee click here.
