MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 26-year-old man was injured in a motorcycle crash on Wednesday — the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says he was not wearing a helmet and “alcohol may be a contributing factor in the crash.”
Law enforcement responded to the crash, near County Road 17 and Birch Lake Road in Melrose Township, at about 5:15 p.m.
A news release says the St. Cloud man was driving a 2002 Yamaha motorcycle when he came upon a left turn in the road. At that point, authorities say the driver continued straight into the ditch.
His bike collided with a field approach and he was thrown from it.
First responders took him to Melrose Hospital for treatment of his injuries. His condition at this time is not known.
