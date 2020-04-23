COVID-19 In MN:Click here for the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines:
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A woman was hospitalized after being struck by a hit-and-run driver Thursday afternoon in St. Paul.

Police say it happened outside of a market on Dale Street and University Avenue at about 3 p.m. An SUV hopped a curb, hit the victim, then fled the scene.

Officers caught up with the driver a few blocks away. The victim suffered a broken femur and possible back injuries. She is expected to survive.

Police have not released any more information on the suspect.

